The Leake County Extension Office will be hosting a Valentine’s Couple Charcuterie Workshop on February 14th from 7-8:30 pm. At this workshop, you will learn how to put together your own beautiful charcuterie spread. No significant other? Bring a friend instead! There is a $25 fee per pair to cover the cost of supplies. The deadline to register is Friday February 11th. Space is limited, so register now by calling 601-267-8036.