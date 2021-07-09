Multiple Child Neglect and DUIs in Neshoba County

ALEXANDER BELL, 22, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ANGELA BELL, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,500, $1,000, $0.

KARL BUTLER, SR, 53, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

PAULA CAMPBELL, 49, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JAMES EARL CAPLES, 61, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $800, $400.

SHEILA CAREY, 45, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

MALCOLM COBURN, 31, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

HUMPHERY COLE, 61, of DeKalb, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

AVERY COTTON, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MYESHA FINLEY, 27, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2.