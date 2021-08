7:13 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a church on Pecan Avenue. No injuries were reported.

9:16 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.

10:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.