Multiple Credit Card Fraud and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHRISTIAN BARFOOT, 20, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800.

FRANKIE LEE BINGHAM JR, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO. Bond $0.

MARCUS C BOTELER, 24, of Jasper, AL, Carry of a Concealed Firearm, NCSO. Bond $600.

GREGORY ANTON CLEMONS, 26, of Preston, Circuit Court Hold, MDOC. Bond $0.

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Petit Larceny, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JAMIE CUMBERLAND, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

JERRY MIKE DOOLEY, 61, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.

JACOB RYAN DOVE, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Credit Card Fraud X 3, Felony Escape, NCSO. Bond #20,000 X 3, $50,000.

JAMES FICKLIN, 31, of Lena, Circuit Court Hold, MDOC. Bond $0.

JAMES FRANKLIN, 25, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny, Felony Pursuit, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $50,000, DENIED, $50,000, $50,000.

MICHAEL GOFORTH, 66, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $0.

CARY HICKMAN, 63, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $500.

BRANDIE HOLLEY, 36, of Union Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800.

DAVID RAND JOHNSON, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

PACRITE LYONS JR, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Fleeing Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $400, $0, $0.

REGINAL RENTRA MILLER, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN MORRIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JAMES NORRIS, 38, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 35, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0.