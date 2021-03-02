Home » Local » Multiple Credit Card Fraud and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple Credit Card Fraud and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County



JOSHUA ANDREWS, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHRISTIAN BARFOOT, 20, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

FRANKIE LEE BINGHAM JR, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

MARCUS C BOTELER, 24, of Jasper, AL, Carry of a Concealed Firearm, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

GREGORY ANTON CLEMONS, 26, of Preston, Circuit Court Hold, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN LEE CRAPPS, 39, of Philadelphia, Simple Assault, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

JAMIE CUMBERLAND, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

JERRY MIKE DOOLEY, 61, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600.

 

JACOB RYAN DOVE, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Credit Card Fraud X 3, Felony Escape, NCSO.  Bond #20,000 X 3, $50,000.

 

JAMES FICKLIN, 31, of Lena, Circuit Court Hold, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES FRANKLIN, 25, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny, Felony Pursuit, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $50,000, DENIED, $50,000, $50,000.

 

MICHAEL GOFORTH, 66, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CARY HICKMAN, 63, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

BRANDIE HOLLEY, 36, of Union Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

DAVID RAND JOHNSON, 48, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, NCSO.  Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

PACRITE LYONS JR, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

OLIVIA MASSEY, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Fleeing Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $400, $0, $0.

 

REGINAL RENTRA MILLER, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DUSTIN MORRIS, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

JAMES NORRIS, 38, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 35, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

