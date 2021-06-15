Home » Attala » Multiple DUI and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

Multiple DUI and Disorderly Conduct Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

LEONARD BLACK, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Warrant, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $395, $200.

 

JOSHUA BRALEY, 26, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

NATHANIAL ESTES, 59, of Denver, CO, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $544.25.

 

WHITNEY B HORNE, 20, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SAMUEL R JACKSON, 54, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $2,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $0.

 

JOSHUA T JONES, 25, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

EBER LOPEZ, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $418.

 

WILLIAM MANN, 51, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

