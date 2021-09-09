Home » Local » Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

LAURA JO HENSON, 40, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JAMES RYAN HILL, 26, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOSEPH HODGES, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

ANDREW C HOLLEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

ARTHUR H HOLLEY, 39, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

APRIL LORIDIA HOLMES, 46, of Preston, Felony Indictment.  Bond $10,000.

 

CASEY HORTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment.  Bond $20,000.

 

JARRETT JAYROE, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

JOHN JONES, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

LAWRENCE FELIX KELLER III, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended License – DUI, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000.

 

FONZY LEE LANDRUM, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

ALBERT BOB LEWIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

 

MICHAEL LEWIS, 48, of Union, Felony DUI, MHP.  Bond $5,000.

