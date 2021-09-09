Multiple DUI and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

LAURA JO HENSON, 40, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
JAMES RYAN HILL, 26, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.
JOSEPH HODGES, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.
ANDREW C HOLLEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
ARTHUR H HOLLEY, 39, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.
APRIL LORIDIA HOLMES, 46, of Preston, Felony Indictment. Bond $10,000.
CASEY HORTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment. Bond $20,000.
JARRETT JAYROE, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.
JOHN JONES, 42, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.
LAWRENCE FELIX KELLER III, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Suspended License – DUI, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $1,000.
FONZY LEE LANDRUM, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.
ALBERT BOB LEWIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.
MICHAEL LEWIS, 48, of Union, Felony DUI, MHP. Bond $5,000.