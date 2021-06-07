Multiple Felony Narcotic Charges Following Traffic Stop

Multiple felony charges have been made following a traffic stop. According to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office “on June 4th, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies encountered a Honda Civic at County Road 553/616 intersection. The car was driven by Kadeem Thomas of Louisville, MS. The traffic stop yielded multiple felony narcotics charges.” Kadeem Thomas was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth while in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine while in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while in Possession of a Firearm

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone while in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon