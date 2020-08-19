Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake Arrests

JEROMAINE K BARNES, 40, of Carthage, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Moving Violation – No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, $500.

VARTESHAKA K CLEMONS, 27, of Winona, Felony Shooting into Dwelling, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

JOHN T COGHLAN, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

LAURA E COOPER, 31, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0, $500.

DEUNTA A DAWSON, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $10,000.

GEORGE EVANS, 48, of Sallis, Felony Cyberstalking – Electronic Communication for the Purpose of Threatening, Terrifying, or Harassing Any Person, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000.

ANTHONY J HENRY, 26, of Carthage, Warrant, Carthage Police Department. Bond $1,500.

LEARON E HINES, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officer, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, Carthage Police Department. Bond $639.25, $399.25.

KILIES K HUFFMAN, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Nor Driver’s License, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

DANIEL J JERKINS, 28, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

JAMES JOHNSON, 35, of Canton, DUI – 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

KATELAN D JOHNSON, 35, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Warrant, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $500, $500, N/A.

JAMES K JONES, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Carthage Police Department. Bond $2,500, $1,500.

MICHAEL D JONES, 32, of Canton, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, No Driver’s License, Littering, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond N/A, $0, $0.