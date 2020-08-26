Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

MARTIN C BAKER, 23, of West, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Kosciusko Police Department. Bond $100,000, $20,000, $1,400.

JASPER T BECKHAM, 26, of Carthage, Felony DUI, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500.

JAMES W BOND, 59, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

CHRISTINA CAIN-HARMON, 33, if Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant – Circuit Court, Bond Surrender, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, N/A.

IRIS J GATES, 55, of Lena, DUI – First Offense, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

UNIQUE GREENWOOD, 20, of Jackson, Felony Possession or Sale of Stolen Firearm, Hold – Detainer for CPD, Carthage Police Department. Bond N/A, N/A.

KILIES K HUFFMAN, 42, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Hold Detainer for MDOC, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, N/A.

SAMMIE E LEE, 47, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle – Reckless or Willful Disregard for the Safety or Persons or Property, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500, $2,500.

CALVIN D LEFLORE, 40, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request or Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Bond Surrender. Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $0.

CODY D MCCLEARY, 32, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.

CLARISSA MOORE, 32, of Ethel, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

SHAWNA R MURPHY, 42, of Louisville, Felony Grand Larceny, Hold for Other Agency, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $5,000, N/A.

KARAGEOUS MURRELL, 26, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $1,000.

LADESMOND SHOTWELL, 31, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

TIA STARLING, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Warrant – Indictment, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $100,000.

DESTINY N STEEN, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Bench Warrant – Circuit Court, Attala County Sheriff’s Office. Bond N/A.

PATRICIA WEEMS, 48, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,000.