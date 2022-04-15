Multiple People in Hospital After Crash in Carthage

1:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to possible gunshots fired in the Twin City area on HWY 35 South.

3:07 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Spinout Road near the Renfroe area for a disturbance in progress there.

7:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Risher Road near the Madden area when they received reports that the mailbox was vandalized overnight.

7:57 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of mailbox vandalism at a residence on Martin Road near the Madden area.

8:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies located at least 3 more mailboxes that were vandalized on Thaggard Road in the Madden area.

9:15 a.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to an accident on HWY 35 near Carthage Junction gas station. Multiple people were transported to the hospital. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

1:07 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Rosebud Qwik Stop for a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot.