Multiple Possession with Intent to Distribute and Multiple Felony Possession Charges Neshoba County Arrests

KWANZA ALEXE OVERSTREET, 25, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP.  Bond $0, $800, $1,500, $800.

 

PAMELA ESTELL PILGRIM, 42, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

JOHN POPE, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,500.

 

AUBREE REAGAN RAWSON, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

RAYMANUEL TADISE SEALES, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LINDSEY SMITH, 35, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, Forgery, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, $1,000, $0.

 

VAN’DAIRRICK AUDETTE SPEARS, 25, of Hazlehurst, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MALEISA GAIL SPRINGWATER, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, MHP.  Bond $800, $800, $0.

 

KADEEM THOMAS, 28, of Louisville, Possession with Intent to Distribute X 4, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $25,000 X 4, $15,000, $10,000.

 

ALBERT DEWAYNE THOMPSON, 30, of Meridian, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

RYAN MILLER TUCKER, 35, of Winfield, AL, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $500.

 

BRANDON J WHEATLEY, 29, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

ADRIAN KEITH WILLIS, 38, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

