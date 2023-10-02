Multiple Rebels earns Top Performer honors

Multiple Leake Academy football players have earned honors for his performances on the field Friday.

Quarterback George Wilcox, wide receiver Matthew Nowell, and linebacker Camden Marble were all named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

This was the 2nd time during the 2023 season that Wilcox has received Top Performer recognition.

Offensively, in the Rebels’ 37-20 win over Pillow Academy, Wilcox passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns while Nowell caught 7 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Marble led the Leake Academy defense with 14 tackles.

The Rebels will go on the road this Friday to face East Rankin.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.