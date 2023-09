A Leake Academy football player has earned honors for his performances on the field Friday night.

Quarterback George Wilcox was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Rebels’ 38-33 win over Heritage Academy, Wilcox passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilcox and the Rebels will host Copiah Academy this Friday.

