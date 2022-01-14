Home » Attala » Murder and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala

Murder and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala

DENNIS HORTON, 21, of Sallis, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana, No license, Improper Equipment, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

HARRY T JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 7, Hold for Other Agency, CPD.  Bond $0 X 7, N/A.

 

TIMMY W NEATHERLAND, 47, of Carthage, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DYLAN A NETHERLAND, 22, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $7,000.

 

DAVEDA S NEWELL, 26, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

 

ROBERT E PHILLIPS, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, LCSO.  Bond N/A X 4.

 

JAMES B RICE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000.

 

WILLIS S SHEPARD, 29, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

JONETHAN E SMITH, 49, of Lexington, Felony DUI, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JOHN D TOWNSEND, 22, of Sallis, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD.  Bond $1,400, $1,100, $800.

 

LARRY L WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

