Murder and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala

DENNIS HORTON, 21, of Sallis, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Possession of Marijuana, No license, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

HARRY T JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 7, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $0 X 7, N/A.

TIMMY W NEATHERLAND, 47, of Carthage, First Degree Murder by Deliberate Design, LCSO. Bond N/A.

DYLAN A NETHERLAND, 22, of Carthage, Felony Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond $7,000.

DAVEDA S NEWELL, 26, of Sallis, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100.

ROBERT E PHILLIPS, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant X 4, LCSO. Bond N/A X 4.

JAMES B RICE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $5,000 X 2, $5,000, $1,000.

WILLIS S SHEPARD, 29, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

JONETHAN E SMITH, 49, of Lexington, Felony DUI, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JOHN D TOWNSEND, 22, of Sallis, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, No Vehicle Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,400, $1,100, $800.

LARRY L WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000.