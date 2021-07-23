Murder Charges Filed In Case of Missing Young Woman Possibly Connected to Leake County

The Jackson Police Department released the following statement via twitter – “Suspect, Jimel Smith-21, is charged with murder related to the death of victim, Priddy Jackson-19. Jackson is believed to have been fatally wounded some time prior to her being reported missing last week. Smith surrendered himself to investigators days later.”

Multiple reports stated this case could be connected to the body found in Leake County on July 17th. That information can not be confirmed until results of dental DNA tests have been released by the Coroner’s office in Hinds County, according to the Leake County Coroner’s office. We have reached out to the Hinds County Coroner’s office to verify information and reports.

*** MBI had issued a silver alert last week for Ms Jackson: “The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Priddy Jackson of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County. She is described as a black female, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.”