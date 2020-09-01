Murder, Multiple Burglaries, and More in Recent Neshoba Arrests

JENNIFER BASSETT-JOLLY, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000.

ANDREW BONDIE, 40, of Walnut Grove, Burglary of a Dwelling, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $40,000, $1,500.

PARRISH L CLARK, 37, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Failure to Appear, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond $600, $0.

JAVON CLEMONS, 21, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $25,000.

DALTON COLE DURANT, 23, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

CHARLES ELLIS FANNING, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $10,000, $10,000.

JOANNA BROOK GILMER, 27, of Philadelphia, Murder, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

CHARLES HARDY, 39, of Philadelphia, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000.

JEROME HUFFMAN, 48, of Philadelphia, DUI – 3rd – Felony, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $25,000, $1,000.

WILLIE JONES, 54, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $7,500, $7,500.

ALESHIA VANCE KELLY, 33, of Carthage, Burglary of a Dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $25,000.

JAMES WALTER KELLY, 59, of Philadelphia, DUI – 3rd – Felony, Failure to Appear, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000, $1,000.

TERRANCE A KIRK, 21, of Preston, DUI – Other Substance, Leaving the Scene, No Driver’s License, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $500, $300.

BOBBY CRAIG MASSEY, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations. Bond $15,000, $0.

DANIEL MCMILLAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

TRISTAN MCMILLAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600.