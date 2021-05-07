Murder-Suicide Confirmed

Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in an unincorporated community in Mississippi. Sixty-five-year-old William Jerry Sumrall, and his ex-wife, 56-year-old Frankie Leanne Sumrall, were both found shot to death at a home in Russell, about 7 miles east-northeast of Meridian. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie told news outlets Wednesday that crime scene investigators believe Frankie Sumrall killed William Sumrall then took her own life. Sollie says the pair, though divorced, lived together. AP)