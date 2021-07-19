MVA Leads to Discovery of Gun Shot Wound in Philadelphia

12:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Cora Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was reported to have a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

12:27 a.m. – Philadelphia Police, Emergency Services, and Philadelphia Fire Department were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash where the vehicle struck a building on West Main Street.

2:28 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Econolodge. Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene. No major injuries were reported.

5:12 a.m. – Linwood Volunteers were dispatched to County Road 240 when they received a call about a tree blocking the entire roadway.

6:51 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies, Dixon Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were called to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 21 South. Only minor injuries were reported.

7:52 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies and Linwood Volunteers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 355. No injuries were reported.

8:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to Holland Avenue when they received a call reporting a one-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

9:29 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies, Linwood Volunteers, and Emergency Medical Services were sent to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on County Road 329. No major injuries were reported.

10:22 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance between two customers in the parking lot of a store on Main Street.

12:29 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Pecan Avenue headed north.

1:18 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a break-in at a Forest Park Circle residence.