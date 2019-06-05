Names of people who died in Kemper County crash released

The names of the people who were involved in a two vehicle wreck June 3 in Kemper County have been released.

The head-on collision of a Ford passenger van and a Penske box truck on Highway 16 east of Scooba claimed the lives of eight people.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol released the names, without ages, Tuesday.

All were adult males:

Guillerno Lugo, Francisco Lugo, David Lugo, Luis Lugo, Macario Peregrino, Jose Maldonedo, Arnulfo Martinez and Jose Barrera.

All of the deceased were residents of Macon, Miss.

Both drivers survived. The driver of the Ford van was Alejandro Resendiz, also of Macon. The driver of the Penske truck was Steven McKinney of Goodhope, Ala.