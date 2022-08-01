HomeAttalaNanih Waiya Day Celebration

Nanih Waiya Day Celebration

by

 

This year’s Nanih Waiya Day Celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 9, at the Nanih Waiya Ceremonial Mound from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with remarks by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, Choctaw social dancing, posting of tribal community flags and a complimentary Choctaw Traditional Lunch.
Stickball Games will be held at Warrior Stadium from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. with the WSS Women’s All-Star Game at 7 pm followed by the Men’s WSS All-Star Game at 8 pm.
The Offical Nanih Waiya Day Hiliday is Friday, August 12th.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Boswell Media’s Anniversary Celebration – A Video Reflection of the Legacy of Boswell Media (Video)

Boswell Media’s Anniversary Celebration: A message of thanks from General Manager Melissa Boswell-Townsend (Video)

It’s a LUCKY DAY for Sandra Dolan of Union

It’s your LUCKY DAY M-Braves Fans!

Golden Knights to Jump into Redstone’s Army Birthday Celebration

Geyser Falls Water Park Opens Memorial Day Weekend

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.