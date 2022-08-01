This year’s Nanih Waiya Day Celebration will be held on Tuesday, August 9, at the Nanih Waiya Ceremonial Mound from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with remarks by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben, Choctaw social dancing, posting of tribal community flags and a complimentary Choctaw Traditional Lunch.

Stickball Games will be held at Warrior Stadium from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. with the WSS Women’s All-Star Game at 7 pm followed by the Men’s WSS All-Star Game at 8 pm.

The Offical Nanih Waiya Day Hiliday is Friday, August 12th.