NCHS assistant principal returns home from active duty

“The first thing I did was I ate a great big steak.”

After a nine month deployment overseas in Kuwait Master Sgt. LaShon Horne was eager to get back home to loved ones in Neshoba County and his job as assistant principal at Neshoba Central High School.

“Coming back here to Neshoba Central, all the students welcomed me, the faculty welcomed me. It was a great deal for me to come back. Being deployed, you get into your everyday routine. Here at school, you really can’t plan anything, especially being a school administrator because things just happen daily,” said Horne.

Horne’s grandfather was in the military, which he said piqued his interest in enlisting. As for what got him into teaching, he credited his mom, who taught school for 40 years.

“The hardest part of being deployed is missing home, missing my family. The key thing to balancing out my military career and my civilian career here at Neshoba Central is my family support. My family does a great job. I want to thank my wife, my parents, my sister, my kids for supporting me throughout the years,” said Horne.

Principal Jason Gentry said Horne has such a positive impact on the students and everyone is glad to have him back at NCHS.

“He has a great rapport with students. He teaches them life lessons, from a stand point of not just here in school, but when you get out of school and some opportunities they can possibly have,” said Gentry.

Horne has been in the Mississippi National Guard for 27 years and has worked at Neshoba Central for 22 years.