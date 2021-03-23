Neshoba and Kemper – Ground Search with Tracking Dogs for Missing Man

A ground search has been conducted in the case of a missing man. Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark announced that Neshoba & Kemper Sheriff’s Offices are searching for clues in the disappearance of Zachary Bourrage. The silver Honda Accord that he was driving was found on January 31, around 7:30 pm, abandoned on County Road 729 in Neshoba County. This past Sunday morning, tracking dogs from Byhalia MS assisted in the search. Search Dogs South, worked tracking Mr. Bourrage along road 729, inching towards Kemper County. If you encountered Mr. Bourrage walking that night or have any information about his disappearance, call East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS) or Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414.