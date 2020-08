The 2019 property tax deadline is today. According to the Neshoba and Leake Tax Assessor’s offices the deadline is at noon and not a minute after. So there is still a little time but taxes must be paid in person. Otherwise, the tax sale officially starts on Monday, August 31st.

For more information call Neshoba Tax Assessor’s Office-601-656-4541 and Leake Tax Assessor’s Office – 601-267-3021