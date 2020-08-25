Neshoba Central Going Hybrid Due To Covid Quarantine

Neshoba Central is going hybrid. Students will switch to a hybrid schedule next week after a number of students were quarantined under regulations from the Mississippi Dept.of Health.

“Fortunately, we have very few Covid-19 cases at Neshoba Central High School,” Dr. Lundy Brantley, superintendent of education, said. “However, we have a large number quarantined due to the regulations which require us to quarantine students who were, for 15 minutes or more, within six feet of someone diagnosed with the virus even though they had worn masks.” Faculty and staff will remain on campus 5 days a week.