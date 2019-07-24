Neshoba County Fair “Family Night” Thursday

Coasters are on the tracks and food vendors are stocked. Midway rides that get your hands up and heart racing open Thursday night.

Thursday is family night at the Neshoba County Fair. It’s free to get in the gate for the general public.

It’s $20 for a wristband that gives you access to any ride on the midway.

“This has become a popular trend to attend and this gives the people who can’t get a vacation or can’t come to the fair or something else, the opportunity to bring the kids over and experience some of the rides,” says Doug Johnson, fair manager.

Starting Friday, it will be $20 for a day pass or $50 for a season pass plus $25 for a wristband if you want to ride midway rides. Children 9 and under get in free.