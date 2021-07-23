The Neshoba County Fair Friday Update

The 2021 Neshoba County Fair Friday update is here. Today marks the official opening. The Fair runs through July 30th. Harper and Morgan Rodeo and Neshoba County Musicians are on the schedule today as well as the petting zoo, exhibits and concessions.The 42nd Annual “Heart O’ Dixie Marathon” is tomorrow morning. Horse Racing starts Sunday. For additional information see www.neshobacountyfair.org

For a complete Fair schedule including times click here – https://www.kicks96news.com/local/neshoba-county-fair-2021-schedule?