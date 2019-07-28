Neshoba County Fair impacts local businesses

People come from all over to attend the Neshoba County Fair.

Neshoba County business owners like Steve Wilkerson say it has a positive impact on local businesses.

“We see a great influx of people spending money,” said Wilkerson. “Not just retail clothing, but grocery stores and building supplies. It’s really a Christmas in July for us.”

Wilkerson says thanks to the fair, Steve’s on the Square has never seen a bad July. It’s one reason his staff prepares weeks ahead of time for the large crowds.

“We stock up in t-shirts and fair wear,” said Wilkerson. “We always have a lot of new things arriving for the fair.”

Floyd Bozeman is the owner of the Taste and See Deli in downtown Philadelphia. He says Neshoba County Fair week is like a holiday.

“It’s almost like Christmas,” Bozeman said. “That’s the two busiest times for us, Christmas and the Neshoba County Fair.”

The restaurant even has a special fair menu that’s available every year for the big event.