Neshoba County Inmate Death

Sheriff Eric Clark of Neshoba County has released this statement regarding the death of an inmate.

On September 11, 2021, inmate Piotr James Gullett (27) of Starkville MS, was pronounced dead at Neshoba County Detention Center.

Gullett was observed to be unresponsive in his cell at 6:37 pm. Correctional officers called EMS and immediately began life saving measures until emergency responders arrived. EMS pronounced Piotr Gullett dead at 6:48 pm. Neshoba County Medical Examiner transported the body to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl for an autopsy.

Gullett had been in custody since May 30, 2021. He was charged with Felony Fleeing Arrest, Burglary- Dwelling House, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Stolen Property, and Aggravated Assault on Police Officer. Gullett remained in custody, due to bond denial.

Next of kin has been notified. No foul play is suspected. The death is not Covid-19 related.

Prisoner deaths are investigated by Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) and the Medical Examiner’s Office. Detention records are not released due to containing confidential medical, security and personnel information.