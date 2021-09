Neshoba County native and country music star Hardy has been announced as the headliner for Bulldog Bash 2021 in Starkville.

This year’s event is set for Friday, Nov. 5.

The main stage will be set up at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Starkville.

Bulldog Bash is the state’s largest free outdoor concert.

Hardy will take the stage at 9:30 pm.

Visit www.msstate.edu for more information.