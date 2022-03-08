Neshoba County native named ACM’s Songwriter of the Year

A Neshoba County native has been honored by the Academy of Country Music.

Hardy took home the ACM Award for Songwriter of the Year during Monday’s awards show.

The Neshoba Central alum has written some of the biggest songs in country music over the past few years.

He had his tenth number one hit as a songwriter with Morgan Wallen’s current single “Sand in my Boots.”

Other number one songs for Hardy include “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton and Florida-Georgia Line’s “Simple.”

Hardy was also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year, but that award went to Parker McCollum.