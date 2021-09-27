Neshoba County Recognized for 500K savings

Neshoba County was recognized by Schneider Electric at a recent board meeting for reaching a milestone of $500,000 savings.
The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors and Schneider Electric partnered in 2017 to reduce utility costs by 34% and modernize county facilities. Through this partnership, Schneider Electric is guaranteeing over $2.4 million in energy & operational cost savings. These savings will be reinvested by the county to cover the cost of over $1.56 million in comprehensive infrastructure efficiency upgrades.
Some of the upgrades include:
- LED lighting renovations
- Remote monitoring & management system
- SPF roofing system for courthouse
- Private fiber network
The project was funded through a low interest, 15-year tax exempt lease purchase and the county received a $77,000 rebate from TVA EnergyRight Program through Central EPA and Philadelphia Utilities.
