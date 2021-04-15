Home » Local » Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detention Press 26 Charges or Detainments Over Last 36 Hours

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detention Staff have set 26 charges or detainments over the last 36 hours. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department has released the following information.
o 3-Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
o 1-Possession of Controlled of Controlled Substance within Correctional Facility (Felony)
o 3-Possession of Paraphernalia
o 1-Driving while License Suspended
o 2-No proof of Liability Insurance
o 2-Driving under influence other substance
o 9-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
o 1-Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)
o 1-Suspended Driver’s License-DUI
o 1-Disorderly Conduct
o 1-8th District Drug Court Detainer
o 1-8th District Circuit Court Detainer
Any information on crimes or stolen property should be forwarded to 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at (855) 485-8477.

