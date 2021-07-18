Home » Local » Neshoba County’s Landry Payne Named 4th Alternate in Miss Hospitality Pageant

Neshoba County’s Landry Payne Named 4th Alternate in Miss Hospitality Pageant

Posted on

Landry Payne of Neshoba County, was named 4th alternate in the Miss Hospitality Pageant. Landry is pursuing a degree in nursing at the Mississippi University for Women. After graduation, she plans to work as a registered nurse while furthering her education and obtaining a Master’s of Science in Nursing. Her career goal is to be a Family Nurse Practitioner. Congratulations to all the contestants and our 2021 Miss Hospitality, Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg.

 

Photo L to R)
*Landry Payne, Neshoba County, 4th alternate
*Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County, 2nd alternate
*Jane Granberry, Hattiesburg, 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality
*Becca Childers, New Albany, 1st alternate
*Sara Hederman, Ridgeland, 3rd alternate
Photo and Bio)Courtesy Miss Hospitality Mississippi

Submit a Comment