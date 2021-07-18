Neshoba County’s Landry Payne Named 4th Alternate in Miss Hospitality Pageant

Landry Payne of Neshoba County, was named 4th alternate in the Miss Hospitality Pageant. Landry is pursuing a degree in nursing at the Mississippi University for Women. After graduation, she plans to work as a registered nurse while furthering her education and obtaining a Master’s of Science in Nursing. Her career goal is to be a Family Nurse Practitioner. Congratulations to all the contestants and our 2021 Miss Hospitality, Jane Granberry, of Hattiesburg.

Photo L to R) *Landry Payne, Neshoba County, 4th alternate

*Kassidy Young, Pontotoc County, 2nd alternate

*Jane Granberry, Hattiesburg, 2021 Mississippi Miss Hospitality

*Becca Childers, New Albany, 1st alternate