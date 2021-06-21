Neshoba Delinquent Property Tax Deadline Reminder

The delinquent property tax deadline is approaching. According to Neshoba Chancery Clerk Guy Nowell “the deadline to redeem your 2018 and 2019 property taxes is next month, but you still have time. The deadline is August 26th at 5pm. If you have not paid your 2018 taxes by the deadline they will mature and you will lose your property. We do our best to reach all property owners who are in jeopardy.” Taxes may be paid via check, cash or money order and must be paid in person or by mail. For more information call the Neshoba Chancery Clerk’s office at (601) 656-3581.