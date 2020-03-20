Neshoba General Coronavirus Day 2 Tele-Screening Updates

Neshoba – Neshoba General continued to tele screen additional people for Coronavirus on Thursday. 74 People overall had been tele screened by end of day. Only one person was tested on Thursday. The hospital and clinics have tested a combined total of 17. “We have received 6 results back thus far, and they were all negative. Of course, they are telling us 5-7 days at minimum for results,” according to Annette Watkins, Neshoba General Spokesperson. That wait time will go up, as the entire state starts to test more and more patients.