DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Felony Possession Charges in Neshoba County

DOUGLAS I CLEMONS, 26, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

TOINECQUE A EDWARDS. 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

VICTOR ISAAC, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD. Bond $1,500.

MORGAN DALE JEFFERSON, 38, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for MDOC, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

BRANDON KYLE JIMMIE, 25, of Newton, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

KEVING T LUCKETT, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A.

ONGLA MCCARTY, 35, of Union, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Expired License Tag, Child Endangerment X 2, Contempt of Court, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $400, $800 X 2, $0.

KENTREEL RASHAD MILLER, 18, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300.

KENNETH MIXON, 70, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, PPD. Bond N/A.

KEITH WENDELL PARKER, 72, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JONATHAN PAUL STEPHENS, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, MDOC. Bond $0.

JASON TURK, 18, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, Possession of Tobacco by Minor, NCSO. Bond $500, $200.

CHRISTINA MARIE WILLIAMSON, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

ANDRE RONADO WILSON, 62, of Shreveport, LA, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 2nd, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $600, $600, $2,500, $800, $60.