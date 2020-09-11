Neshoba Makes Multiple Felony Drug Arrests

ANGELA DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Expired Driver’s License, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800, $0.

MICHAEL BLAINE GILL, 21, of Gallion, AL, Grand Larceny, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $7,500.

DERIC HICKMAN, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $1,500.

CHEYONNE ISAAC, 23, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st Offense, Speeding, Careless Driving, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $1,000.

TRAVIS ALLEN JAMES JR, 18, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

FRANKIE D KING, 43, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct, No License Tag, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

EDWARD C MCCARTY, 32, of Noxapater, DUI – Refusal to Take Test, Reckless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol. Bond $1,500, $500, $300, $1,000.

REGINAL RENTRA MILLER, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

CARLY C MILLING, 28, of Meridian, Felony DUI, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $50,000.

FRANKIE EUGENE PRUITT, 40, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Philadelphia Police Department. Bond $0, $0.

JERRELL ANDREW RIGDON, of Jackson, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $0.

JERRY SPIVEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbance of Family, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $600, $600.

JASPER D SULLIVAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $800.

STANLEY RAY WARD, 53, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office. Bond $15,000, $0.

AUSTIN WATKINS, 28, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance. Bond $20,000.