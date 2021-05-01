Neshoba – Multiple Felony Charges including Controlled Substance Possession and Paraphernalia

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department announced that “Sheriff Deputies made multiple drug arrests on their evening shift yesterday. Deputies encountered William Anthony Dunn and Zachary W. Keen of Union. The two were travelling on County Road 321 (North Street) near Union. Both were found to possess felony amounts of a controlled substance (Meth). They were transported to Neshoba County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Controlled Substance $15,000 bond

Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle $1,000 bond

Possession of Paraphernalia $1,000 bond