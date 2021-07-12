Neshoba Reporting Many Disturbances

12:09 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a call reporting a disturbance on Hays Street.

12:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call from Taco Bell employees about a disturbance.

6:56 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about an accident involving two vehicles on West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.

9:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident involving one vehicle on East Main Street. No injuries were reported.

2:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call reporting a reckless driver going westbound on Highway 16 East.