Neshoba: Standoff Between Armed Assailant and Law Enforcement Results in Shooting

Neshoba Sheriff Eric Clark shared “on Saturday, January 9, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 13850 Road 602 for a domestic disturbance. While on scene a standoff ensued between law enforcement and the armed assailant. The standoff ended in an officer related shooting. Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was notified and took charge of the investigation. All Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office personnel are safe. Thank you Leake County Sheriff’s Office for the support. Please pray for all involved!” We will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.