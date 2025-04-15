New Business, Mattress by Appointment, Opens in Carthage

A new business has officially opened its doors in Carthage with a ribbon cutting ceremony held recently for Mattress by Appointment, owned by Nathaniel Settlemir.

Settlemir, who also serves as pastor of New Prospect Church in the Conehatta community, brings affordable bedding options to the area.

Located in the old Cato building in front of Walmart on Hwy 16 West, Mattress by Appointment offers mattresses and accessories at 50–80% off retail prices.

The store is open Monday through Saturday and also provides after-hours appointments for customer convenience. To schedule a visit, call 601-507-8065.