Big Deals!
HomeLeakeNew Business, Mattress by Appointment, Opens in Carthage

New Business, Mattress by Appointment, Opens in Carthage

by
SHARE NOW
New Business, Mattress by Appointment, Opens in Carthage

A new business has officially opened its doors in Carthage with a ribbon cutting ceremony held recently for Mattress by Appointment, owned by Nathaniel Settlemir.

Settlemir, who also serves as pastor of New Prospect Church in the Conehatta community, brings affordable bedding options to the area.

Located in the old Cato building in front of Walmart on Hwy 16 West, Mattress by Appointment offers mattresses and accessories at 50–80% off retail prices.

https://www.mydealsstore.com/menus

The store is open Monday through Saturday and also provides after-hours appointments for customer convenience. To schedule a visit, call 601-507-8065.

https://www.firstneshoba.com/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Someone Takes a Beating at Carthage Convenience Store

Ford F-250 Stolen in Carthage, All Area Police Agencies Notified

Carthage Police Chase Car That Caused Wreck

Rotary Club Annual Pancake Supper in Carthage

Benefit Event for Justin Sims Set for March 29 in Carthage

Shooting on Langdon Trail Near Carthage

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes
https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/