New Commissioner of Public Safety Meets with Regional Sheriffs

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with regional sheriffs yesterday. According to Commissioner Tindel, the afternoon was spent meeting and collaborating with sheriffs from Jasper, Smith, Kemper, Newton, Leake, and Neshoba counties. He thanked everyone for attending and participating. Sheriff Atkinson from Leake County said “Sean Tindell had wanted to introduce himself and meet us and told all us if we ever needed anything he was here to help.”

The meeting was held at Troup H headquarters in Meridian.