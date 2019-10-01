New Lieutenant Governor TV Ad Focuses on Hosemann’s Record

In a new ad released, Delbert Hosemann makes it clear why voters should select him as their next Lieutenant Governor: his proven record of getting things done.

Hosemann recounts his accomplishments in his three terms as Secretary of State including modernizing Mississippi’s business laws, raising almost $1 billion for public schools through 16th Section land leases, and overseeing the implementation of a constitutional Voter ID law to protect the integrity of elections.

Now, Hosemann says in the 30-second spot, it is time to look to the future.

“I’m a conservative, and I care about leaving a better-educated, healthier, and more prosperous Mississippi,” Hosemann says, providing that his focus if elected will be on creating good-paying jobs, supporting public education, increasing access to healthcare, and shoring up infrastructure.

“And when I make you a promise, I keep it,” Hosemann concludes.

The General Election is November 5, 2019. For more information about Hosemann’s campaign for Lieutenant Governor, visit www.delberthosemann.com.