New Magnolia Flag Named “In God We Trust”

In God We Trust. That is the new flag name branded by the Mississippi Flag Commission. The magnolia centered flag, selected in an 8-1 vote, moves forward to the general election ballot this November. If the majority vote approves, it will become the next state flag. If not, Mississippi will continue to fly solo as the only state in the country without an official flag – at least for a little longer. Remember, you have a choice. Vote.

***The flag was designed by Rocky Vaughan, with design support provided by Sue Anna Joe, Kara Giles, Dominique Pugh, and Micah Whitson.