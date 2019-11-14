New Rides, Games to Highlight ECCC’s 4th Warrior Wonderland Dec. 6

After having to cancel last year’s event due to inclement weather, East Central Community College is excited to announce the 4th Warrior Wonderland scheduled Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, on the Decatur campus. New rides and games will highlight this year’s edition of this special celebration of Christmas, which will begin immediately following the Decatur Christmas Parade, about 6:30 p.m., and conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Following the parade, activities will kick off with a fireworks display and visitors will have a variety of activities from which to choose.

A $5 armband will provide unlimited access to a train ride, and five new rides and games including Human Foosball, Hippo Chow Down, Meltdown, Wrecking Ball and Mindwinder.

The Mississippi National Guard will once again partner with the college and provide a gaming trailer, football toss, basketball toss, baseball toss, and punch machine.

“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the activities and fun our campus community has planned for this special holiday evening at East Central,” said East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart. “It’s always a joy to partner with our local communities, especially during the Christmas season.”

East Central Community College music groups, including the Collegians, Vocé, and Concert and Jazz bands will be performing throughout the night on the music stage, and the college’s art department will host a “Christmas Karaoke” booth for those who wish to participate.

There will be a Selfies with Santa station, and various specialty, food, and drink booths sponsored by ECCC student organizations.

For more information, contact Dr. Amanda Walton, ECCC director of housing and student activities, at 601-635-6213 or email [email protected].