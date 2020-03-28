NEW Saturday Afternoon Virus Update

The Philadelphia-Neshoba Choctaw COVID-19 Task Force, made up of the Chief Executives of the City, County, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians with the cooperation of officials from Neshoba General Hospital, Neshoba County Emergency Management, Public Safety and our state legislators strongly emphasize that:

Everyone please exercise all necessary actions and be diligent in adherence to the guidelines and recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the MS Dept. of Health (MSDH) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in our community.

We can’t over emphasize the seriousness of this pandemic.Please limit your outings to only those that are necessary and adhere to social distancing recommendations. Please refrain from any casual outings and gatherings. Please stay at home and self-quarantine to the extent possible to prevent Covid-19 virus transmission. Your health and the safety and health of our fellow citizens and health care workers working tirelessly to contain this pandemic are paramount.

The following updates were discussed by the Taskforce on Saturday,

March 28, 2020:

• 84 new cases brings Mississippi’s total to 663

• 2 new cases brings Neshoba County total to 3

• 13 deaths: Desoto, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Lee, Petty, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah (2), Tunica, Webster, Wilkinson

Please visit this website: https://cdc.gov/covid19 for more information on the

COVID-19 virus, and also questions you may have as a business owner.

Please see the following link to the Mississippi Economic Council’s summary of the Cares Act, which is a very detailed section-by section analysis:

https://msmec.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/CARES-Section-by-Section-Final.pdf

• If you need information in the City of Philadelphia call 601.656.3612

• If you need Tax Assessor/Collector information call 601.656.4541

• If you need Emergency Information call 601.656.3121

• If you need Neshoba County Government information 601.656.6281