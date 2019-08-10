New Scholarships Available for Qualified ECCC Career-Technical Students for 2019-20

The Mississippi Works Career-Technical Scholarship program has available scholarship opportunities for qualified East Central Community College students who are enrolled in approved degree programs for the 2019-20 term.

To be eligible for the Mississippi Works Career-Technical Scholarships, students must be a legal resident of Mississippi, admitted to an approved Mississippi Works Career-Technical Scholars program, apply for and accept all offers for all available federal and state financial aid, and be a full-time student.

Approved Career & Technical programs at ECCC include Practical Nursing, Surgical Technology, Healthcare Data Technology, Automation and Control Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Machines Technology, Welding Technology, Collision Repair Technology, Automotive Mechanics Technology, and Computer Networking Technology.

Applications can be found at www.eccc.edu/ms-works- scholarship-application.

and will be accepted until Aug. 30 for the fall 2019 semester and Feb. 1 for the spring 2020 semester. For more information contact Wayne Eason, ECCC director of Career & Technical Education, at [email protected] or call 601-635-6210.