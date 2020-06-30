New Updates Announced for Fall Ball

New updates are being announced for Fall Ball! Mcmillan Softball and Baseball League is returning for the Fall season. Mayor Vivians announced that the revised fee is $40. Applications will be available starting July 13th. Teams will be chosen in August. Players age range group will remain the same as last spring. Mayor Vivians also said “the season length would be based on how many people sign up.”

The league schedule was cut short and then cancelled in the spring because of Covid-19 contamination concerns.