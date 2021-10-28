Newton Co. Highway Named for MDOT Employee Boyd

PHOTO: MDOT

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss.–A brown sign now reads “Jason Boyd Memorial Highway”. You’ll see that sign along Hwy. 489 in Newton County. The highway has been named after Boyd, who was an MDOT employee hit and killed two years ago while helping clean up storm debris.

“Jason Boyd was always ready to answer the call and always kept safety first. Jason’s memory is talked about every time bad weather is expected in any area of the state,” said MDOT Chief Engineer Brian Ratliff, at a ceremony for the naming of the highway.

He was joined by Sen. Tyler McCaughn, Rep. Randy Rushing, District Engineer Neil Patterson, MDOT Chief Engineer Brian Ratcliff were joined by family, friends and coworkers of Boyd.

“He has made a difference in the way MDOT responds to similar situations and he will never be forgotten,” said Ratliff.

The state legislature approved the naming of the one-mile stretch of Hwy. 489, north of the intersection with Mills Rd.