Nikkie Reed of Sebastopol Makes A Clean Get Away As Mother’s May Comes To End!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Kicks 96 celebrated ‘Mother’s Day” all month long during the month of May and it came to fairy tale ending this morning as Nikkie Reed of Sebastopol was our final winner and won a FREE house cleaning thanks to Heather’s Cleaning Service.

The month-long promotion was sponsored by The Riff House in Kosciusko, who gave away an overnight stay and dinner for two at Jason’s Southern Table. The Added Touch Florist in Philadelphia, who gave away a beautiful dozen red roses and a one-hour massage from “Massage by Brittnay”.

Our winner for all of our prizes were as follows, we congratulate them all and thank our sponsors:

One Hour Massage from Brittany – Angel Gentry

The Dozen Red Roses from The Added Touch Florist – Lisa Jones

The Riff House overnight stay and dinner for two at Jason’s Southern Table – Paula Denny

House Cleaning Service from Heather’s Cleaning Services – Nikkie Reed